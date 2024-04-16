Hewlett Packard To Make Servers In India To Meet Local Demand

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 16 (KNN) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the multinational technology corporation, announced a major boost to its domestic manufacturing capabilities in India on Tuesday.

The company revealed it is deploying its made-in-India servers at a large scale to cater to the growing demands of its customers within the country.

These Indian-manufactured servers are designed to handle a wide array of applications and workloads, enabling businesses and organisations across India to optimise their IT infrastructure and gain a competitive edge in today's digital landscape.

HPE's make-in-India initiative, announced in July 2023, is a joint venture with VVDN Technologies, a Gurugram-based telecom and IT hardware manufacturer. The two companies aim to produce servers worth approximately USD 1 billion over the initial five years of production.

In a remarkably short timeframe, VVDN has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, in collaboration with HPE. This facility is now operational at full capacity, as per a joint statement released by the companies.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian government and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Som Satsangi, SVP and Managing Director at HPE India, commended the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for encouraging OEMs like HPE to establish a manufacturing presence in India. Satsangi reaffirmed HPE's commitment to driving innovation, nurturing local talent, and contributing to India's economic growth.

A key highlight of HPE's Indian manufacturing capabilities is the Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) process utilising surface-mounted technology. This creates significant local value addition for the servers beyond mere assembly and testing, further strengthening HPE's position as a trusted and preferred supplier for its government and public sector customers.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN Technologies, hailed the partnership with HPE as a significant contribution towards India's ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub. He emphasised the establishment of advanced manufacturing capabilities in India, reflecting the companies' dedication to leveraging local expertise and supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) vision.

(KNN Bureau)