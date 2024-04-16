Hewlett Packard To Make Servers In India To Meet Local Demand

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 16 (KNN) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the multinational technology corporation, announced a major boost to its domestic manufacturing capabilities in India on Tuesday.
The company revealed it is deploying its made-in-India servers at a large scale to cater to the growing demands of its customers within the country.
These Indian-manufactured servers are designed to handle a wide array of applications and workloads, enabling businesses and organisations across India to optimise their IT infrastructure and gain a competitive edge in today's digital landscape.
HPE's make-in-India initiative, announced in July 2023, is a joint venture with VVDN Technologies, a Gurugram-based telecom and IT hardware manufacturer. The two companies aim to produce servers worth approximately USD 1 billion over the initial five years of production.
In a remarkably short timeframe, VVDN has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, in collaboration with HPE. This facility is now operational at full capacity, as per a joint statement released by the companies.
Expressing gratitude to the Indian government and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Som Satsangi, SVP and Managing Director at HPE India, commended the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for encouraging OEMs like HPE to establish a manufacturing presence in India. Satsangi reaffirmed HPE's commitment to driving innovation, nurturing local talent, and contributing to India's economic growth.
A key highlight of HPE's Indian manufacturing capabilities is the Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) process utilising surface-mounted technology. This creates significant local value addition for the servers beyond mere assembly and testing, further strengthening HPE's position as a trusted and preferred supplier for its government and public sector customers.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN Technologies, hailed the partnership with HPE as a significant contribution towards India's ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub. He emphasised the establishment of advanced manufacturing capabilities in India, reflecting the companies' dedication to leveraging local expertise and supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) vision.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN16042024000155011030ID1108101814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.