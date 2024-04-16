FISME Conducts Capacity Building Workshop For Jodhpur Woodwork Cluster

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jodhpur, Apr 16

(KNN) In a bid to foster collaboration and build the capacity of local handicraft artisans, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) conducted a one-day workshop with members of Thar Dhat Handicraft Society (TDHS).

Held under the banner of 'Interactive Session on Strengthening and Capacity Building of Thar Dhat Handicrafts Society', the workshop aimed to build a broader consensus on collective initiatives and cooperation and also alignment with the purpose and need of association.

Dinesh Singhal, MD & CEO, Kanohar Electricals Ltd. and past President of FISME emphasised the significance of an industrial association, stating,“A successful association can play a proactive role in policymaking as it has more negotiating power. The primary objective of an association must be to inculcate a feeling of self-respect among its members.”

He further went to state that the purpose of an association can be more effectively articulated by the members themselves.“The association must develop an understanding that while competing in the same market, businesses can enhance their bargaining power and secure more favourable terms of trade through collaboration and cooperation”, he said.

Also speaking at the workshop, Hindu Singh Sodha, Chief Executive Secretary, (Universal Just Action Society) UJAS, said,“Despite contributing 40 per cent to the export of wooden handicraft items from Jodhpur, the migrant handicraft artisans are not able to grow because of the exploitation by exporters”.



Some of the key issues plaguing the growth of TDHS identified at the workshop were - lack of availability of land in industrial areas, challenges in accessing the domestic and export market, difficulty in availing finance for working capital requirements and for purchasing new machinery, lack of information on government regulations and support schemes available.

The workshop concluded with the formation of a core group of members who would assume leadership roles in the Association.

The workshop was held on 12 April in Jodhpur. It was organised by FISME as part of the SIDBI Cluster Intervention Programme.

(KNN Bureau)