(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Apptio Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American New Product Innovation Award for Streamlining Enterprise Agility with Targetprocess

Apptio pioneers a transformative approach to enterprise agility with its Targetprocess platform, simplifying the integration of scaled agile framework (SAFe 6.0) standards into businesses.

San Antonio, TX - April 16, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the enterprise agility industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Apptio with the 2024 North American New Product Innovation Award. Apptio's innovative Targetprocess platform empowers businesses to seamlessly integrate SAFe 6.0 standards into their processes, enabling them to respond swiftly to market dynamics and drive competitive performance.

The implementation of SAFe 6.0 framework standards is essential for multiple companies seeking superior agility and performing lean portfolio management with a simple and user-friendly interface. Apptio significantly simplifies the integration of SAFe 6.0 with its flagship product, Targetprocess. This sophisticated solution enables organizations to streamline workflows, optimize budgeting, and improve decision-making, translating to a 50% faster time to market and 5X to 10X more rapid decision-making.

Moreover, Targetprocess goes beyond SAFe standards, offering a flexible data model that caters to diverse business needs and practices, ensuring maximum enterprise value. This allows software developers to implement changes quickly, adapt other models to the Targetprocess functionalities, or incorporate only a few elements of the SAFe standards to streamline organizational processes.

“...integrating legacy IT functions and processes to deploy SAFe 6.0 standards can be a complicated task that requires time many enterprises cannot spare. Apptio of Bellevue, Washington, in the United States, saw the opportunity in developing a solution to simplify integrating the SAFe 6.0 into enterprises. Apptio achieved this by adding novel capabilities to its Targetprocess platform that has proven to advance enterprise agility,” said Kasthuri Jagadeesan, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Apptio's commitment to innovation extends beyond product development. The company's engineers made Targetprocess visually driven with drag-and-drop capabilities that facilitate its adoption, even for non-standard practices. Targetprocess also features customizable templates to ease the transition from project-based to product-based funding models and promote adopting SAFe 6.0 agile standards. Furthermore, the solution ensures that IT teams can deploy the Targetprocess library to configure the platform implementations for particular business needs.

As a result, Targetprocess provides unique characteristics that enable businesses to adopt and reap the benefits of SAFe 6.0 standards cost-effectively.

“Ease of use is a hallmark of the latest features that Apptio has built into Targetprocess. The IT teams at businesses that purchase the Apptio solution can employ the out-of-the-box toolset in the Targetprocess Solution Library to configure, customize, and implement deployments of the SAFe 6.0 standards quickly and easily,” noted Jagadeesan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.





About Lindsey Whitaker

Marketing Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

...

Phone: +1 (210) 477-8457

View all posts by Lindsey Whitaker