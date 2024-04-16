Btab Ecommerce Group Inc. (BBTT) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Btab and Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WEL) in February 2024 signed a Letter of Intent for BTAB to acquire WEL, valuing Btab at $250 million

The company in November 2023 unveiled plans to support small businesses by leveraging the power of the Btab network to connect U.S. resellers with Australian-made product lines Btab in July 2023 announced it would provide struggling retailers access to e-commerce services provided by the company and its affiliates

Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT)

is a next-generation e-commerce company with significant social impact. The company believes that every business deserves an equal opportunity to succeed in the modern retail market, so it provides e-commerce and social commerce solutions to help small businesses excel in both online and offline environments.

The company's long-term plan is to become the world's largest product supplier for small businesses using e-commerce technology as a distribution tool. Btab operates through its network in...

The latest news and updates relating to BBTT are available in the company's newsroom



