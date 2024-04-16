Astiva Health Inc. Committed To Creating Healthcare Model Focused On Collaboration Between Physician And Patient

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Duke reports that physician-patient relationships can have profound positive and negative implications on clinical care”

The dynamic between a physician and patient can be impacted by the ability to speak articulately, including the knowledge of a foreign language, and racial and cultural differences Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members

Astiva Health

has a network of providers that closely matches patients' demographic background, interest, language and culture. This does not come by luck. Astiva has always been working on improving its provider network and physician-patient assignment, ensuring health plans align with client needs and directives.

It should come as no surprise that one of the factors that has the most significant impact on health care is the physician-patient relationship. That fundamental ideal is one of the main drivers behind Astiva Health Inc.'s commitment to pioneering a healthcare model focused on creating a trusting...

