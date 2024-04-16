Investornewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Files Final Shelf Prospectus

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) today announced that it has filed a final short-form-base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. According to the announcement, the final shelf prospectus allows the company to offer and issue up to $50 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities or any combination of such (collectively, the“securities”) during the 25-month period that the prospectus is effective. The securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale, which will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to be filed.

LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Bitcoin Lightning Network liquidity provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset, establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

