Biceps (BICS), Is A Defi Reward Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Biceps (BICS) on April 15, 2024, for all BitMart users. The BICS/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is Biceps (BICS)?

Biceps Token is a deflationary / defi that rewards the holders with bitcoin.

About Biceps (BICS)

Token Name: Biceps

Token Symbol: BICS

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 BICS

