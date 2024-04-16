Bitmart Signs Strategic Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) With The National Bank Of The Kyrgyz Republic

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On 5 April 2024, the“Hong Kong Web 3.0 Spring Summit,” co-hosted by Meta Era, Web3Labs, iPollo, and Cronos Trade, was successfully held at Cyberport in Hong Kong. The summit invited numerous guests and scholars from the Web 3.0 industry to engage in an in-depth discussion on forward-looking topics such as ETFs, inscriptions, and BTC Layer 2, presenting the latest trends and development directions in the Web 3.0 domain. Jessica Yang, Co-founder of BitMart, delivered a keynote speech at the summit and signed a strategic memorandum of understanding on behalf of BitMart with the representative of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Murzataeva Ainura, marking a commitment to deep collaboration in the Web 3.0 field and the building of industry consensus.







Jessica Yang highlighted BitMart's global influence and industry standing, emphasizing the platform's dedication to establishing a top-tier digital asset trading system within a regulatory framework. She noted BitMart's global team, drawn from leading technology companies and prestigious universities worldwide, and its focus on regulating user transactions through enhanced identity verification (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) measures, alongside providing institutional-level digital asset custody and management services.

The Kyrgyz Republic has also made significant strides in the Web3 domain. Representative Murzataeva Ainura shared at the summit that the country has introduced a series of legislative policies, including VASP regulations, categorizing virtual assets within the scope of civil rights and specifying the services VASPs can offer. The country's laws now regulate the business activities of virtual asset exchange operators and virtual asset trading platform operators, while clearly defining the responsibilities and regulatory scope of financial supervisory authorities.

The strategic memorandum signed by BitMart and the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic underpins the mutual commitment to shared goals and values, and the vision for mutual development and win-win cooperation witnessed by attendees at the summit.

Jessica Yang, Co-founder of BitMart, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating,“We are thrilled to collaborate with the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. This cooperation sets an industry benchmark and promotes the application and development of Web 3.0 technology in the region. We look forward to contributing to the future development of the industry through this collaboration.” Ainura also noted,“This cooperation will enhance our exchange and cooperation with BitMart, jointly advancing the modernization and development of the Kyrgyz Republic's financial market. We are eager to explore new development opportunities together with BitMart.”

The signing of this strategic memorandum not only showcases BitMart's influence and advanced technological capabilities in the global digital asset trading field and reflects its commitment to promoting the development of financial technology and regional economic integration. This partnership will provide broader opportunities for BitMart to expand its business in the Asian region and bring greater vitality and innovation to the financial market of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As an industry pioneer, BitMart will continue to strive for a safer, more efficient, and transparent digital asset trading platform. Through ongoing technological innovation and strategic partnerships, it aims to advance the modernization of the global financial market, offering investors a diverse range of services and opportunities, and jointly opening a new chapter in the digital economy.

