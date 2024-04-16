Lesha Bank CEO Figures Among Forbes Middle East 'Top 30 Asset Managers'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lesha Bank CEO Mohamed Ismail al-Emadi has figured in the elite list of Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 asset managers', who include leaders of both independent asset management firms as well as the investment arms of financial institutions.

Al-Emadi is the only CEO from Qatar to figure in the latest edition of the 'Top 30 asset managers' list.

Unveiling the list Forbes Middle East said,“Asset managers are emerging as key players in the region's investment ecosystem. Companies run by these asset managers offer investors an avenue to diversify their portfolios, access professional management expertise, and participate in the region's economic growth story.

“The region's stock financial markets have been booming. In Mena, five listings, mainly in the energy and logistics sectors, contributed 58% of the total IPO proceeds raised in 2023, according to EY.

“For this year's list, we highlight 30 asset managers who manage assets on a fiduciary basis. The list includes leaders of both independent asset management firms as well as the investment arms of financial institutions. 16 of the top asset managers on this year's list are from subsidiaries of banks, and 14 of them head independent asset management firms.”

During Q4, 2023, some 19 IPOs raised $4.9bn in proceeds, Forbes Middle East noted.

The 30 asset managers featured on this list managed over $340bn in assets in 2023, including local and international equity and debt funds, discretionary portfolios, real estate investments, REITS, and private equity.

Al-Emadi has 16 years of experience in the banking sector and was appointed to his current role in 2023.

Before joining Lesha Bank, he was the group chief business officer at Masraf Al Rayan. He is also the chairman of Oryx Corniche Developments.

Lesha Bank offers high-net-worth individuals and corporates Shariah-compliant financial products and solutions, covering alternative investments focused on real estate and private equity, private banking and wealth management, corporate and institutional banking, and treasury and investments.

The company recorded $1.7bn in assets under management in 2023, Forbes Middle East said.

