Yum! Brands' Scale Allows Local Favorites To Go Global

Published on April 05, 2024

As the world's largest restaurant company, Yum!'s scale is unmatched. So when its Food Innovation teams develop a new offering, they don't limit the joy it brings to just one country. Instead, they collaborate across continents to bring fan favorites to all parts of the globe.

Watch the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the series that brings you Yum! news in about a minute, to see how KFC's Chizza, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, Pizza Hut's Melts and more have found success in markets around the world.