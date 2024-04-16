Yum! Brands' Scale Allows Local Favorites To Go Global

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Yum! Brands
Published on April 05, 2024
As the world's largest restaurant company, Yum!'s scale is unmatched. So when its Food Innovation teams develop a new offering, they don't limit the joy it brings to just one country. Instead, they collaborate across continents to bring fan favorites to all parts of the globe.
Watch the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the series that brings you Yum! news in about a minute, to see how KFC's Chizza, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, Pizza Hut's Melts and more have found success in markets around the world.
MENAFN16042024007202015466ID1108101651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.