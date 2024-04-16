X May Charge New Users To Post, Says Elon Musk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Social media platform X announced that it has decided to impose fees on new users for interacting with posts.

According to the platform, this step is part of efforts to combat spam and improve user experience.

"Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots," Elon Musk, the owner of platform X, said. "Current AI (and troll farms) can pass 'are you a bot' with ease."

"The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a result."