UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: PM Modi's Message For Failed Candidates: 'Setbacks Can Be Tough, But Remember...'

"UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2023. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of encouragement to those who couldn't clear the highly competitive examination
UPSC CSE Result 2023: Aditya Srivastava gets first rank. Here are the toppersIn his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said:“I want to tell those who didn't achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best.”
Aditya Srivastava secures top rank in Civil Services Examination 2023Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third
Others in the top 10 include -- PK Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10).Aditya Srivastava, the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 topper, hails from Lucknow Presently he is undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur with a Tech-M dual degree.
A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women candidates civil services exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others Union Public Service Commission declared the list of qualified candidates based on the result of the written part of the Civil Services Examination 2023 held in September 2023 and the interviews for the personality test held in January-April 2024, according to an official statement "Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination," the statement reads final result can checked on the UPSC website of the candidates will be available on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result to the statement, the candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.
