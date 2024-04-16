Chhattisgarh News: 29 Naxalites Killed In Kanker Encounter 3 Police Personnel Injured | 10 Updates

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "At least twenty-nine Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, the Border Security Force said.\"A large number of naxals have been neutralised...I would like to congratulate the jawans of the security forces...We are all working under the leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai. Union HM Amit Shah is giving us guidance...All that is necessary will be done. There will be no laxity...In times to come, all efforts will be made to ensure a naxal-free Bastar...Government is ready for dialogue. A solution should come out through dialogue and discussions and there should be peace in Bastar...\" Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said.
Among the killed Naxalites in the encounter include top leader Shankar Rao, who had a bounty of ₹25 lakh on his head. Meanwhile, the three policemen injured in the encounter are out of danger. The injured jawans are being airlifted to higher center for better treatment.
The security personnel recovered huge chache of AK 47 rifle, INSAS/SLR/Carbine/.303 rifles and huge quantities of arms ammunitions
from the spot.
The central police force later in a statement said, that based on specific information, the BSF, in collaboration with the District Reserve Guard (DRG), launched a combined operation in the Binagunda region within the jurisdiction of the Chotebetiya police station in Kanker more details, the security forces officer said that an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces began at around 2 pm (IST) near Binagunda-Koragutta jungles of Chhottebetiya Police station area the course of the operation, the BSF team came under intense gunfire from the insurgents. The BSF responded by returning fire, leading to a fierce gun battle the encounter, three security personnel were wounded, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.“Encounter is going on in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits,” he said. One BSF and one DRG jawan, who had been injured during the encounter were taken to hospital in a helicopter, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Kanker district in March this year. The police also recovered one gun, explosives and other materials from his possession Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated security personnel on the naxal operation in Chhattisgarh in which at least 29 naxals were neutralised READ: Dantewada Maoist attack: 10 DRG personnel, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh | VisualsIn a separate incident, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district for information:Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police has announced cash rewards for providing information related to Naxals and their activities to ANI, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said, \"Those who will share the information regarding Naxals will be rewarded with ₹5 lakhs. The reward will be given by the government.\"He further said, \"If one naxal is arrested or killed, up to five people will be provided jobs on constable posts.\"To disseminate the information, the district police officials have also visited homes in Kawardha.\"Police camps have been opened at a range of 7-8 km in naxal-hit areas of the state. We are also running schools for small children in nine highly sensitive areas. We have arranged various sports activities for the youth. Naxalism will be eliminated from the Kawardha area in the next six months with the help of villagers,\" SP Abhishek Pallav said are 10 developments:1) Encounter broke out between security personnel and naxals in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh at around 2 pm (IST) on Tuesday.2) At least 29 naxals were killed in the encounter.3) Three security personnel sustained injuries in the encounter, but now out of danger.4) The security personnel recovered huge chache of AK 47 rifle, INSAS/SLR/Carbine/.303 rifles and huge quantities of arms ammunitions from the spot5) In March, another encounter broke out between naxalites and security forces in Kanker district, where a Naxal was killed. The police also recovered one gun, explosives and other materials from his possession.6) Chhattisgarh police has announced cash rewards for people for providing information related to naxals and their activities.7) Those who will share the information regarding naxals will be rewarded with ₹5 lakhs, said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.8) To disseminate the information, the district police officials have also visited homes in Kawardha.9) Police has set up around six police camps were opened in the last three months in the naxal-affected areas.10) Naxalism will be eliminated from the Kawardha area in the next six months with the help of villagers, claimed SP Abhishek Pallav agency inputs.
