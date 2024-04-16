Salman Khan House Firing Case: Suspected Link To Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother, 2 Shooters Remanded Till April 25

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest development of the Salman Khan firing incident, the Bhuj Police has handed over the men who are reportedly held responsible for the shooting to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

On Tuesday, a Mumbai Crime Branch officer held a press conference with the media and revealed that the case has been transferred to Crime Brand and that a 9-day remand for shooters has been granted. He went on to say that outside Salman Khan's house, 5 rounds were fired by Pillion Ridder.

During the briefing, it was mentioned that since they were arrested this morning, the interrogation is yet to take place, and as of now they have only basic information. It was also disclosed that the suspects did recce of Salman Khan's house three times before executing the gun firing plan.



The video

The suspects

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, both from West Champaran, Bihar, are suspected of firing gunshots outside Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, on April 14. They were seized late Monday in Bhuj, Gujarat, during a combined operation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and the West Kutch Police.