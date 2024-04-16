Salman Khan House Firing: 'NO' Bigg Boss This Time? What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Makers do not intend to launch Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year. According to one survey, audiences lose interest when watching back-to-back episodes of Bigg Boss, which is most likely what happened with BB 17 this year.

It may have been three months since Bigg Boss 17 announced its winner, but fans are eager for Bigg Boss OTT 3 to begin broadcasting. BB OTT, like Bigg Boss, has developed its fan following and has kept viewers hooked to their screens for over two months.

While names of potential candidates for BB OTT 3 have already surfaced, indications indicate that the OTT version may not return this year.

The TRP for the Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt

and Munawar Faruqui's seasons remained very low with too much of controversies.

If the claims are accurate, the producers must buckle up to find better participants for BB 18. Amid all of this, the shooting at Salman Khan's residence is anticipated to impact the makers' choice. Arbaaz Khan has published a lengthy message on the family's current situation.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," Arbaaz's statement read.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," he further added.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday (April 14), two guys on a motorbike opened fire outside Salman Khan's 58-year-old home in the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood and left the scene.