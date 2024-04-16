Former Australian Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denial

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reports emerged on Tuesday that former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater collapsed in a Queensland court after his bail application was rejected on multiple charges, including allegations of stalking. The 54-year-old required assistance from court staff to regain his footing after falling to the ground. Slater, a prominent television commentator and ex-batsman, faces accusations of domestic violence, common assault, and unlawful stalking.

According to authorities, Slater is accused of sending unwanted text messages and making intimidating phone calls over the past six months. Despite the bail denial, Slater is scheduled to appear in court again at the end of May. The court proceedings revealed that Slater has mental health conditions that can lead to impulsive and reckless behaviour, as reported by ABC News.

During his cricketing career, Slater played 74 Test matches between 1993 and 2001, amassing over 5,000 runs for Australia, including 14 centuries. Additionally, he participated in 42 one-day internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2004.

