UPSC Result 2023: PM Modi Congratulates Those Who Cleared Civil Services Exams, Sends Strong Message To Others

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 16) congratulated all candidates who successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. At the same time, he motivated those who failed to crack one of the toughest exams in India. PM Modi said that the hard work and dedication of the UPSC candidates has paid off to start a career in public service.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them.

He added, "I want to tell those who didn't achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best."

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday (April 16) announced the results of the Civil Services mains examination for the year 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the merit list on the official website – gov.

This year, Aditya Srivastava secured the first position with Animesh Pradhan following closely at AIR 2. Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third position.

According to reports, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The UPSC has released the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Additionally, the candidature of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional.

