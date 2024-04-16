Bengaluru Residents Express Plight Through Memes As City Grapples With Lack Of Rainfall

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru, renowned for its pleasant climate, is grappling with an unprecedented dry spell, with no rainfall reported in the past 146 days, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The last instance of rainfall in Bengaluru was recorded on November 21, 2023, making it five months without significant rainfall. IMD forecasts suggest that this dry spell is expected to persist for at least another week, with the possibility of rain by April 21, offering some respite to the parched city.

Despite the absence of rain, there has been a noticeable decline in temperatures over the past few days, offering a glimmer of relief. On April 6, Bengaluru recorded its highest temperature in eight years at 37 degrees Celsius. However, temperatures dropped to 34.6 degrees Celsius by April 13.

Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21

According to the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has witnessed a significant loss in its green cover and water bodies while experiencing a substantial increase in built-up areas. These changes, coupled with the impact of El Niño, have intensified the challenges faced by the city this summer.

Meanwhile, amid the crisis, residents have flooded Social media through memes related to Bengaluru suffering from lack of rainfall. Here are some of the memes: