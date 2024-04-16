7 ways to control anger and frustration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Managing anger, frustration

When angry or frustrated, breathe deeply to calm down. Slowly breathe in via your nose, hold for a few seconds, then expel through your mouth. This will calm the body.

If you need help managing your anger and irritation, talk to friends, family, or a mental health professional. Counselling can help you regulate anger.

Reframe negative beliefs and self-talk using affirmations. Instead of concentrating on disappointments or perceived injustices, find solutions

Meditation and concentrated breathing can help you understand your emotions and ideas. Regular practice improves self-control and resilience in anger and frustration management.

Watch for things that make you angry and frustrated. After identifying your triggers, you may prepare to avoid or manage them.



If anger or irritation overtakes you, take a pause. Get away from the person, task, or situation causing your aggravation and let yourself calm down.



Stop responding in anger and assess the matter objectively. Find the root causes of your dissatisfaction and brainstorm remedies.