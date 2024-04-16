UPSE CSE Topper List 2024: Aditya Srivastava Leads; Check Full Toppers List Now!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday (April 16)

released the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Aditya Srivasatava secured the top position in the examination, with Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, PK Sidharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani following closely behind in the top five spots.

Additionally, the top 10 list includes notable achievers such as Srishti Dabas, Anmol Rathore, Ashish Kumar, Nausheen, and Asihwarayam Prajapati.

The selection process comprised interviews conducted by the commission for candidates who cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination held from September 15 to 24, 2023. Subsequently, based on the written test results and personality interviews held from January to April 2024, a total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for prestigious positions including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

While the candidature of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional, UPSC has established a "Facilitation Counter" near the Examination Hall on its premises. This counter serves to address any inquiries or clarifications regarding examinations and recruitments on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, both in person and via telephone at 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543.

Candidates who underwent the personality test can access their results on the official UPSC website, gov. Furthermore, marks obtained by candidates will be made available on the website within 15 days from the result declaration date.

To check the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - gov

Step 2: Find the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new tab in PDF format

Step 4: Look for your roll number in the PDF

Step 5: Download the PDF and print it for future reference.