63% Believe BJP-NDA Alliance Will Win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; 64% Want Modi As PM: Latest Survey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A new online survey has predicted that the BJP/NDA alliance will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (63 per cent). The findings of the Trust of the Nation 2024 survey by TV9 and Dailyhunt substantiate the findings of Asianet News Network's Mood of the Nation digital survey in March-end.

The extensive online survey also found that 61% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the current administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The survey, with a diverse sample size of over 77 lakh participants across demographics, was aimed to understand the public's perception of the incumbent government's performance.

Let's examine the key findings of the survey:

* 64% of respondents support PM Narendra Modi's continuance as Prime Minister, while 21.8% favour Rahul Gandhi.

* 63% believe that the BJP/NDA alliance will win the upcoming elections.

State-wise Preference:

* In Delhi, PM Modi leads with 57.7% of the vote, followed by Rahul Gandhi at 24.2%.

* In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi is the top choice with 78.2% support, while Rahul Gandhi received 10%.

* In West Bengal, PM Modi leads with 62.6%, followed by Rahul Gandhi at 19.6%.

* In Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi leads with 44.1%, closely trailed by PM Modi at 43.2%.

* Kerala shows a close contest, with PM Modi at 40.8% and Rahul Gandhi at 40.5%.

* In Telangana, PM Modi received 60.1%, Rahul Gandhi 26.5%, and N. Chandrababu Naidu 6.6%.

* In Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi leads with 71.8%, Rahul Gandhi at 17.9%, and N Chandrababu Naidu at 7.4%.

* 61% approve of the current administration's performance, while 21% are dissatisfied.

* 53.3% rate PM Modi's economic management as 'very good', and 20.9% believe it 'could be better'.

* 60% are 'very happy' with the country's economic progress under PM Modi.

Regional Satisfaction:

* In the West, East, and North regions, 63% approve of the country's economic progress, while in the South, it's 55%.

* 52.6% are satisfied with the government's anti-corruption measures, while 28.1% are dissatisfied.

* 64% rate PM Modi's handling of foreign affairs as 'very good', and 14.5% believe it 'could be better'.

* 63.6% are happy with PM Modi's leadership during national emergencies, while 20.5% are unhappy.

* 53.8% express contentment with the central government's welfare initiatives, while 24.9% are unhappy.

