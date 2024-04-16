SEXY Photos: Animal Star Triptii Dimri Goes Backless In Christian Dior Dress And Minimal Makeup

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri wraps herself in only a Christian Dior blue and white poncho and bares her back in sizzling photos; pics go viral.



Triptii Dimri is known as the national crush for a reason. She never fails to surprise everyone with her stunning appearance.

The actress frequently posts the sexiest of all photographs or videos on social media, leaving her followers stunned. Triptii also turned to Instagram on Monday and published a series of photos that have now gone viral.

Triptii Dimri was recently photographed posing in a blue and white poncho. She avoided accessories, wore little makeup, and let her hair open.

Triptii could also be seen flaunting her back in some of the photographs while posing for the photographers. In the caption of her post,“I heard the Monday blues were a little hard on you .”



Triptii Dimri's pictures have left her fans gasping for breath. Reacting to the photos, one of the users wrote,“The hottest the cutest.”“Photoshoot ka tarika thoda sexual thaa,” added another. Several others just used fire and red-heart emojis in the comments area.

Triptii Dimri has been a national phenomenon following her appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Everyone in the film loved her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. Triptii is now working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. In March of this year, the filmmakers announced the film's first schedule wrap and published photos of Kartik and Triptii standing with the film's clapperboard.

