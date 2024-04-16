Salman Khan House Firing Case: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Meets Khan Family At Galaxy Apartments (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan's first footage after the firing incident outside his Mumbai home has leaked online. On Tuesday, the actor met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his flat. Khan was seen chatting with Chief Minister Shinde in a social media footage posted by the news agency ANI. He was joined by his father, Salim Khan. However, there are currently no information available concerning their encounter.

After the meeting, CM Shinde talked to the media and said,“I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested...I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family... Instructions have been given to Mumbai Police regarding security... It is our duty to take care of our people."

“This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here...Be it Lawrence Bishnoi or anyone else, we will eliminate him. Bullying by anyone will not work in Maharashtra...We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue...If any gang is to be found involved in this, they will not be spared...The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken... I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state,” the CM added.

According to the police, the accused visited Salman Khan's home three times. The police think the accused meant to strike near the location where Salman waved to his admirers, which is where bullets were shot.“The language used in a Facebook post was threatening, and role of Anmol Bishnoi (brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) is visible,” a senior officer said.

“Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the people in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured that they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he added.

On April 14, bullets were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. The two suspects were apprehended in Gujarat's Bhuj late Monday night and sent to Mumbai. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal are the accused.

