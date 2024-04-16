IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Smashes Maiden T20 Century As KKR Set A Target Of 223 For RR

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Sunil Narine showcased his batting prowess by notching his first T20 century, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding total of 223/6 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 match. Narine's brilliant knock of 109 runs stole the show, with Angrish Raghuvanshi contributing 30 runs as the second-highest scorer. RR's Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen managed to claim two wickets each amidst the onslaught. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson aimed to contain the formidable KKR batting lineup.

Rinku Singh's late flourish added further impetus to KKR's imposing total, setting a challenging target for Rajasthan Royals. With KKR finishing at 223 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs, RR faces a daunting task in their chase. Sunil Narine's exceptional performance suggests that he could pose a threat with the ball as well, adding another dimension to the game.

