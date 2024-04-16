President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings On Ram Navami Eve

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Ram Navami which will be celebrated on April 17.

The President has said,“On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens.”

In her message issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said,“The Ram Navami, celebrated on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Shri Ram, guides us on the path of truth and righteousness.”

“Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram is an ideal of humility, fortitude and bravery. Lord Shri Ram set the highest standards of selfless service, friendship and unwavering commitment to his word. The festival of Ram Navami is also an opportunity to reflect on our eternal values.”

“Let us imbibe the values of Lord Shri Ram and pledge to build a nation where, in line with the concept of Ram Rajya, every person lives with dignity and the stream of development continues to flow in everyone's life,” added the President.