LS Poll Is To Protect Democracy, Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, April 16 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha elections are to protect democracy and the Indian constitution.

After participating in an over 20-km long mega road show from the airport to the capital city, the Congress leader in a gathering said that there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people about the five justices promised by the Congress.

“The Congress if voted to power at the Center would provide 30 lakh jobs, minimum support prices to farmers, Rs one lakh annually to women, land to the landless and free education to children till 12th standard,” she said.

Infusing enthusiasm and excitement in thousands of Congress and CPI-M supporters, who have greeted Priyanka from both sides of the road from the airport to the heart of Agartala city.

As the Congress leader passed by the huge number of crowds, besides jubilant Congress and CPI-M supporters, thousands of men, women and youths cheered amidst thundering slogans of 'Priyanka Gandhi kaisa hain, Indira Gandhi Jaisa Hain', 'Priyanka Gandhi aage Badho, hum tumhare saath hain' etc.

Accompanied by Congress working committee member Sudip Roy Barman, state Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, former state Presidents Birajit Sinha and Gopal Roy, CPI-M state Secretary Jitendra Choudhury, Priyanka Gandhi said that INDIA bloc candidates are getting tremendous supports from across the country and there is no power to prevent their victories.

Roy Barman said Priyanka Gandhi came to Tripura to spread the message of the struggle for saving democracy and said citizen rights would only be saved at the hands of Congress and the INDIA alliance.

Vadra, who came to Tripura from Assam where she took part in a similar road show in support of party candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat district, later in the evening, flew back to Delhi.

State Congress President Saha, as a nominee of the INDIA bloc, is contesting in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat against former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb.

Polling will be held in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency on the first phase of voting on April 19.