Two Held For VHP Leader’S Murder In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) Punjab Police have solved the murder case of Nangal-based Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader in less than 72 hours with the arrest of two operatives of a terror module backed by a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Shopkeeper Vikas Prabhakar, alias Vikas Bagga, VHP Nangal Mandal President, was shot dead by two assailants at his shop on Saturday evening. The assailants, one wearing a helmet and the other having face covered with muffler, came on a scooty.

DGP Yadav said following the investigation, the police have arrested both the assailants identified as Mandeep Kumar and Surinder Kumar. Two .32 bore pistols, including the one used in the crime, along with 16 cartridges and one empty cartridge were seized from their possession.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the terror module was being operated, guided, motivated and funded by the foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal.