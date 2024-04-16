CM Kejriwal Seeks Court Permission For Video Consultation With Doctor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached a court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conferencing due to fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal of Rouse Avenue Court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on the application and listed the matter for April 18.

On Monday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23 in the money laundering case related to an alleged excise policy scam being probed by the ED.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was produced before Judge Baweja on Monday on the expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal's counsel informed the court that his blood sugar level dropped to 46 and argued that in such circumstances, Kejriwal should be allowed to consult his doctor three times a week via video conferencing.

However, Special Public Prosecutor (ED) Simon Benjamin contended that jail facilities are equipped to provide medical examination, suggesting that Kejriwal could be examined there, and expressed his intent to file a reply on the application.