(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Russia's government has said that its %Agriculture sector has experienced little impact from recent flooding across the country.

At a press conference, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev sought to reassure commodities traders that crops have not been significantly impacted by heavy spring flooding, easing mounting fears of crop destruction.

The crop area in Russia that is seeing spring sowing occur is currently at five million hectares, slightly higher than last year despite the floods, said the government minister.

Russia continues to expect its second largest harvest this year after raising a record 147 million metric tons of grain in 2023.

The area for this year's harvest will increase by 300,000 hectares to 84.5 million hectares. Winter crops have been sown on 20 million hectares, said the agriculture ministry.

Russia's Urals region is experiencing the worst flooding in living memory as melt waters swell the world's seventh longest river system, forcing more than 125,000 people to evacuate.

The agriculture minister said emergency orders have been issued in the Orenburg, Altai, Kurgan and Tyumen regions of Russia. However, the outlook for agriculture this year remains intact.

Russia is the world's third largest producer of wheat after China and India.