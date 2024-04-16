Altcoins Under Pressure Amid Growing Volatility

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Altcoins ranging from %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) to %Cardano (CRYPTO: $ADA) are under pressure amid growing volatility in the %Cryptocurrency market.

%Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has dropped 5% since the weekend and is currently trading right around $3,000 U.S. after climbing close to $4,000 U.S. in March of this year.

Solana is also struggling, dropping to $140 U.S. per token from $175 U.S. as recently as April 12.

The declines in altcoins come despite regulators in Hong Kong approving spot %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and Ethereum ETFs for trading by retail investors.

The price drops also come as Bitcoin continues to sink, falling to $63,000 U.S. from $72,000 U.S. over the past week.

The entire cryptocurrency market has been volatile since Iran fired missiles and projectiles at Israel on April 13.

Despite the current volatility and downward pressure, many analysts are urging investors to buy-the-dip in altcoins.

Singapore-based trading house QCP Capital said in a note to clients that buying the dip in crypto on the outbreak of geopolitical conflicts has proven to be a profitable trade.

The current price drop also comes ahead of Bitcoin's halving event that is expected to take place on or around April 20. Past halving events have driven crypto prices sharply higher.