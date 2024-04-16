Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) CGI Inc.

4/16/2024 - 9:55 AM EST - Azimut Exploration Inc. : Announced a new diamond drilling phase on its 100% owned Elmer Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The minimum 3,000-metre program will begin early this summer after the Goose Break Holiday, a traditional First Nations hunting period. Azimut Exploration Inc. shares V are trading up $0.04 at $0.72.









