Socket Falls on News of New Camera Shares in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) stubbed their toes at Tuesday's open. The company, a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the addition of SocketCam C860 camera scanning support for its Flutter CaptureSDK.Flutter is an open-source framework created by Google for building natively compiled, multi-platform applications from a single codebase. It is engineered to deploy from mobile, desktop, web, and embedded devices and quickly gained popularity since its launch. According to the latest figures, Flutter is used by over two million developers, with over 500,000 using it monthly.Over 42% of software developers have used Flutter, which has quickly become a popular cross-platform mobile framework amongst developers, according to a 2022 developer survey. Now, Socket Mobile is adding advanced camera scanning support for its Flutter developers.SocketCam C860 is the newest version of the SocketCam product family that turns any mobile device into a robust scanning solution capable of reading damaged and other difficult-to-read barcodes in all conditions. SocketCam C820, released last year by Socket Mobile, offers excellent scanning capabilities in good conditions and is completely free to integrate and use. It's an excellent choice for budget-conscious users with basic scanning requirements in normal conditions.SCKT shares lost 3.5 cents, or 3.4%, to $1.00

