(MENAFN- Baystreet) Peloton Drops Free Membership Option

ARKO Arm Trumpets New LocationSAB Leaps on Completing Latest CohortOcean Power Technology Loses Ground on NewsBank Of America's Earnings Beat Forecasts Due To Higher Interest Income Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Morgan Stanley Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS) has posted first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates due largely to continued growth in its wealth management business.

The investment house reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 U.S. versus $1.66 U.S. that was the consensus estimate of analysts.

Revenue in the quarter totaled $15.14 billion U.S. compared to forecasts of $14.41 billion U.S. Sales increased 4% in Q1 from a year earlier.

Revenue from Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit rose 5% to $6.88 billion U.S., topping estimates by $230 million U.S.

Stock trading revenue grew 4.1% to $2.84 billion U.S., which was $160 million U.S. more than had been expected.

Investment banking revenue increased 16% to $1.45 billion U.S., beating the $1.40 billion U.S. forecast as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and initial public offerings (IPOs) come roaring back on Wall Street after two down years.

Morgan Stanley's latest financial results come amid reports that U.S. regulators are investigating the investment bank over potential shortfalls in how it screens clients for its booming wealth management division.

The stock of Morgan Stanley has declined 3% over the last 12 months to trade at $86.99 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks