(MENAFN- Baystreet) Peloton Drops Free Membership Option

ARKO Arm Trumpets New LocationSAB Leaps on Completing Latest CohortBank Of America's Earnings Beat Forecasts Due To Higher Interest IncomeMorgan Stanley Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Ocean Power Technology Loses Ground on News

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) shares weakened Tuesday, as the company touting itself as a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced it has signed a teaming agreement with a major international defense contractor to provide its Merrows suite of solutions with a focus on certain geographic regions. This alliance is set to advance maritime domain awareness through OPT's innovative Maritime Domain Awareness Solution (MDAS).

Under the terms of the agreement, the defense contractor will have exclusive rights to provide OPT's MDAS solution within certain international geographic regions. Leveraging OPT's cutting-edge technology alongside the international contractor's extensive expertise in defense, homeland security, and commercial programs, the collaboration aims to strengthen the contractor's capabilities in maritime security and surveillance.

CEO Philipp Stratmann expressed enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with a major international defense contractor to provide our Merrows suite of solutions to certain international regions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing maritime security globally, and we are confident that together, we are positioned to achieve remarkable advancements in this field."

OPTT shares dropped two cents, or 8.2%, to 21 cents.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks