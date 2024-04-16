(MENAFN- Baystreet) Peloton Drops Free Membership Option

ARKO Arm Trumpets New LocationOcean Power Technology Loses Ground on NewsBank Of America's Earnings Beat Forecasts Due To Higher Interest IncomeMorgan Stanley Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 16, 2024

SAB Leaps on Completing Latest Cohort

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) shares sprinted Tuesday. The Miami-Beach company, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern with a novel immunotherapy platform that is developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced their Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alexandra Kropotova, MD, MBA disclosed that SAB has completed dosing the third cohort for SAB-142 with no observation of serum sickness thus far.

In October 2023, SAB received approval by the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to commence the Phase 1 clinical trial investigating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and immunogenicity of SAB-142. The primary objective of the trial is two-fold: 1) to generate data on differentiated safety and immunogenicity of this human immunoglobulin, and 2) to establish a Proof of Biological Activity (POBA) for SAB-142.

Phase 1 of SAB-142 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-ascending dose, adaptive design clinical study was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of intravenous SAB-142 in healthy volunteers and participants with T1D. SAB-142 is a first-in-class human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin being developed as a disease-modifying treatment to delay the onset and progression of T1D.

SAB-142 is a human alternative to rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG). SAB-142's mechanism of action is analogous to that of rabbit ATG, which has been clinically validated in multiple clinical trials for type 1 diabetes.

Shares in SABS began Tuesday up 33 cents, or 7.2%, to $4.94.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks