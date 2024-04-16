Lightstorm Collaborates With IIT Madras To Launch Employment Enablement And Skill Development Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 16th April 2024: Lightstorm, a leading provider of connectivity infrastructure, solutions, and services, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for an "Employment Skilling Initiative". The collaboration aims to address the skill gap among underprivileged students and support underserved youth, women, and job seekers from tier 2 & 3 cities.



According to a 2023 survey, over three-fourths of industry leaders perceive a need for more practical knowledge among young graduates1. Another industry report has highlighted that only 45% of Indian graduates who apply for jobs are employable and ready to meet industry's fast-changing demands2. This discrepancy underscores the urgent need to equip students with specialized technology skill sets essential for employment in any industry.



Lightstorm, in collaboration with the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, will provide extensive placement assistance, including job readiness facilities, for students pursuing degrees in Arts, Science, and Commerce. Top performers will also have the opportunity to secure internship placements, further enhancing their professional development and employability.



"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with IIT Madras, a significant step in our deep commitment to bridging the skill gap among underprivileged students in India and creating pathways to meaningful employment opportunities. With its curriculum, placement assistance, and internships, this comprehensive educational program will empower individuals from diverse backgrounds and foster inclusive workforce and economic growth," said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and Managing Director, Lightstorm. "Together, we aim to expand on the transformative power of education and are excited to embark on this journey of empowerment and opportunity."



Dr. Mangala Sunder Krishnan, Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras remarked, "We firmly believe that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to quality education and opportunities for personal and professional growth. We are proud to partner with and support Lightstorm's initiative in providing underprivileged students with necessary tech skills, facilitating inclusive economic development."



The 'Employment Enablement Program through Skill Development' is a meticulously designed curriculum that aims to upskill students with essential topics that are highly practical and relevant in today's job market. It includes Networking Essentials, ITIL Fundamentals, Ticketing Tools, Production Support Fundamentals, Linux & Windows Basics, Storage & Backup Fundamentals, Middleware Technologies, and Soft Skill Training. Led by a blend of academic and industry experts, the program adopts a hybrid training approach, combining classroom instruction with hands-on learning experiences. This approach ensures maximum retention and applicability of skills, instilling confidence in our students' abilities to excel in their chosen fields.



As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Lightstorm has outlined ambitious goals for 2024, including the effective implementation in collaboration with partner organizations.





About Lightstorm



Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Middle East to accelerate the region's growth and spur innovation in the digital economy. It is a pioneer in building a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fiber network, SmartNet, in several countries in the region. Lightstorm's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, Polarin opens new opportunities for enterprises by providing a simple, secure, and smart way to enhance their application performance and user experience. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is creating a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation for businesses.





ABOUT IIT MADRAS



Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance.' The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 17 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 600 faculty and 9,500 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell.



Recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the 'Overall' Category for the fifth consecutive year in India Ranking 2023 released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the 'Engineering Institutions' category in the same Rankings for eight consecutive years â€“ from 2016 to 2023. It was also adjudged as the 'Top innovative Institution' in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019, 2020 and 2021. ARIIA Ranking was launched by the Innovation Cell of Ministry of Education.

