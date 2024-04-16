UN: Israel Still Restricts Aid Entry To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) said Tuesday that Israel continued to impose illegal restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza."Israel continues to impose illegal restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and carry out widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure," UN Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said, reiterating a call for unfettered access of aid.The spokeswoman stressed that those who provide humanitarian assistance or try to get it must not be targeted.Israel has been facing rising international pressure to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip since it bombed an aid convoy on April 1 killing international aid workers.United Nations agencies reiterated that aid is still far below levels needed to meet basic needs in Gaza, despite Israel's assertions that it has increased over the past few days.