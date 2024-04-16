Yarmouk University, LWB Sign Human Rights Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Apr.16 (Petra) - Yarmouk University and Lawyers Without Borders (LWB) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at developing and strengthening joint cooperation in the field of human rights and related training and awareness-raising processes.Under the memo, the two sides will be engaged in various joint projects and programs and cooperate in holding mutual training courses, seminars and conferences for this purpose.Speaking during the signing ceremony, the university's president, Dr. Islam Massad, stressed importance of joint cooperation with LWB, as a Jordanian community institution, which supports human rights and is concerned with training and awareness-raising operations, specifically on the refugee issue, in light of the region's repeated refuge waves.Massad voiced the university's attention paid to issues of refuge , displacement, and forced migration, through its Refugees, Displaced Persons and Forced Migration Studies Center (RDFMSC).He added that the center is concerned with implementing research and projects to help Jordan's policy makers to make decisions and build "rational" policies to raise level of community awareness in dealing with refugees and alleviating refuge consequences on various sectors.Meanwhile, LWB President, Dr. Saddam Abu Azzam, said the organization's cooperation with the university aims to disseminate a culture of human rights and rule of law among university students.Abu Azzam indicated that this effort also seeks to strengthen the academic research and publishing process that deals with refugee issues, in line with national goals and priorities.