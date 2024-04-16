Int'l Conference On Education, Human Resources Opens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, April 16 (Petra) -- The third international conference "Future Visions on Education and Human Resources", opened Tuesday at the Irbid Cultural Center, which was organized by the Jordanian Society for Social and National Education in cooperation with the Language Center at the Tunisian University of Monastir (UM).In opening remarks at the three-day gathering, President of the conference, Ibrahim Al-Qaoud, said that it aims to mobilize intellectual and human resources and provide an opportunity to meet and listen to experts and discuss up-to-date experiences through sessions and workshops.He stressed that human resources are the capital and real resource of a knowledge economy and management.Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mamoun Dibbi', urged the promotion of a culture of creativity, providing the opportunity to exchange experiences and promoting human resources development as well as investing in youth and empower them to become future leaders.