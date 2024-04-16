Tunisian Envoy, Kufahi Talk Irbid-Kairouan Twinning Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Apr. 16 (Petra) -Mayor of Greater Irbid Muncipality (GIM), Nabil Kufahi, discussed with the Tunisian ambassador to Jordan, Mufida Al Zaribi, the twinning agreement between Irbid and Kairouan municipalities, given the two cities' common characteristics.During her visit to the municipality on Tuesday, Kufahi also discussed with the envoy and her accompanying delegation, who represents a number of vital sectors in Tunisia, ways to enhance joint cooperation and exchange activities and experiences in various cultural fields.The diplomat also stressed "depth" of the Tunisian-Jordanian relations, which were established by the two countries' leaders.The envoy pointed out that the city of Irbid hosts the largest Tunisian community in Jordan after the capital, Amman, expressing happiness with Tunisian participation in the celebrations of Irbid as Capital of Arab Culture, by holding a full week to showcase Tunisian culture.Meanwhile, Kufahi pointed to joint cooperation in the environment and energy fields with Tunisian side.