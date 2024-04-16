78 Palestinian Women Prisoners Tortured At Israeli Detention Center, Says Group

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, April 16 (Petra) -- Some 78 Palestinian women prisoners held at Israel's Damon detention center were being tortured and physically abused and "face death every day", according to the Commission of Dtainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.
The advocacy group said Tuesday in a statement marking Palestinian Prisoner's Day on April 17, that among the female detainees are 60 from the West Bank, 3 from Jerusalem, 9 Israeli Arab women and 6 from the Gaza Strip.
Among them were 50 detainees, 21 held in administrative detention without trial and 7 who were handed varying prison terms, it said.
During a visit to Damon jail, a commission lawyer said two women prisoners, Aman Nafi', 60, and Asma' Shatat from Gaz's Deir Al-Balah were abused, adding that Shatat was subjected to harsh interrogation and severe beatings more than once and scars were still on her face.
The lawyer said Shatat suffered a nervous breakdown when her husband, himself a prisoner, was brought to her, handcuffed and with signs of torture, as "a tool of pressure."
