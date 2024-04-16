Chandon Redefines The Indian Culinary Landscape

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANSlife) Chandon India, from the Nashik region of India, produces world-class, premium quality sparkling wine in two variants – Brut and Rosé.

Chandon Aurva stands as the newest entrant in the expansive Moet Hennessy brand portfolio in India, showcasing masterful expertise in harnessing the potential of the Shiraz grape variety.

It embodies the culmination of over six decades of trailblazing winemaking worldwide.

This exceptional red wine, crafted exclusively with 100 percent Shiraz grapes cultivated in Nashik, India, delivers a world-class experience.

Its distinctive notes of berries, oak, or spice offer an exquisite taste that lingers on the palate, creating a true connoisseur's delight.

The Brut and Rosé have been created using the highest level of precision and expertise by winemakers that would add more joy to celebrating every special moment of your life.

The bubbly brings about a rich, decadent aroma of acacia, honey and tropical fruits, with fine persistent bubbles and a smooth finish.

The packaging also includes a new, confident, modern wordmark, vertically placed, that oozes with sophistication and luxury providing the same superior quality sparkling wine to celebrate all your occasions.

Chandon Aurva is priced at Rs. 4250/- and is currently available in Mumbai across select retail outlets and five-star properties. It is also available at the winery in Nashik. While the Brut Rose is priced at Rs. 2500/-

