Lee To Be Made Senior Minister In New Cabinet

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Bernama) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will remain in the new Cabinet as a senior minister, local media reported, quoting Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

The Straits Times reported that Wong, who

is set to assume the role of Singapore's Prime Minister from Lee

on May 15,

will announce details of his new Cabinet in a press conference a few days before the swearing-in ceremony.

“It has never been the case that when there is a leadership transition, all the older ministers stepped down at the same time. Instead, they continued to contribute in different ways, while making room for the younger ones to step up.

“I will adopt the same approach when I take over,” the daily reported him as saying to journalists during a doorstop interview in an event today.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement yesterday announced that Lee will relinquish his office on May 15, paving way for Wong to succeed him.

Former Prime Ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong also served as senior ministers after they stepped down.



Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, said

the new Cabinet will not have major changes and

expects existing Cabinet ministers will largely remain in their current portfolios.

However, Wong

said bigger

changes are likely to take place after the next general election and he is already on the lookout for new candidates.

