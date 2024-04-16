3 Stock Breaking News Alerts

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Weekly Technology Bubble Watch: Apple, Tesla, Nvidia

Stock markets started the week with an extremely bearish sentiment. The EV bearishness is the first breaking news alert. Two key executives reportedly left Tesla (TSLA) amid the firm confirming a more than 10% job cut.

CEO Elon Musk's memo cited the importance of looking at every aspect of the company to cut costs and increase productivity. As a result, the firm will reduce its headcount by more than 10% globally. Growth firms that enjoy strong demand do not cut staff. Markets will re-calibrate TSLA stock valuations to that of a mature growth firm. It increases the risk of shares revisiting Jan. 2023 lows at around $100 - $135. Shares closed at $161.48.

Yesterday morning, U.S. treasury yields continued to rise throughout the morning. By 3:16 p.m. on Monday, the 10 10-year bond Yield decreased from over 4.64% intraday to 4.64%. Risks are increasing that yields may re-test the 4.75% - 5.00% highs not seen since last Oct. 2023.

Beware of the 7-10 year ETF (IEF) and 20+ Year Bond ETF (TLT) selling off further in the coming weeks.

Market pundits blame geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Iran's pre-announced attack on Israel is the third news alert investors cannot ignore. Israel may decide to escalate its differences with Iran, creating uncertainties for all countries involved in the conflict.









