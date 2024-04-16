A Future Sharks Star? SOS Africa Sponsored Child Awarded Full Rugby Scholarship By Durban High School

(MENAFN- Pressat) We are delighted to share the exciting news that SOS Africa 's Elvino has been awarded a full rugby scholarship by Durban High School, one of the top ranked colleges in the country and a feeder-school for the Sharks rugby team.

Elvino first joined SOS Africa's Grabouw Education Programme in Grade 1 in 2014. In the years which followed, he developed into a fine rugby player and was recruited by Drostdy Technical College in January 2021; there he thrived both academically and on the rugby field. During pre-season matches, his silky skills were observed by a Durban High School Scout who promptly offered him a full scholarship to cover his remaining high school years in KwaZulu Natal. Within a few days, the offer was accepted, his flights booked and a thrilling new chapter had begun.

“I am very excited about the move and couldn't wait to play for Durban High School. Rugby is my passion and the idea of playing it professionally one day is my dream. Thank you to my SOS Africa sponsors for always believing in me. I hope to always make you proud!” Elvino.

Elvino's story has always been a collective effort, with unconditional support from many family members and friends from his local community. At the very centre of this ever-growing support base, are his parents and number one fans, Elizabeth and John:

“Elvino's family and friends are all jumping for joy! Durban High is a great school which will provide Elvino with fantastic opportunities both now and after he graduates. From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank SOS Africa for its support of Elvino since he was 6 years old in Grade 1. If it wasn't for your input, Elvino's future would have been so uncertain. We know that Elvino is very keen to keep in touch with Matt and his SOS Africa family.” Elizabeth and John, Elvino's Parents.

Elvino couldn't wait to share this exciting news with his SOS Africa family at Grabouw High School. Within a few days of joining Durban High, Elvino has helped their rugby team win one of the opening matches of their new season.

“It has been a privilege to follow Elvino's journey from the Primary School classrooms of Grabouw to the rugby pitches of Drostdy and now Durban High. This special young gentleman is the epitome of hard work and dedication and truly deserves this life-changing opportunity. Elvino is an inspiration to us all; we wish him every success for his very bright future, and if one day we have to become Sharks fans, then so be it!” SOS Africa Founder, Matt Crowcombe.

