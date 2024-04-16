Francis House Launches Regular Giving Campaign To Raise Funds For Hospice Care.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Why regular donors are making a big difference to Francis House Children's Hospice.

As a charity Francis House Children's Hospice relies on the generosity of people from across Greater Manchester to help fund its work providing round the clock care to support the families of children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

More than 625 individuals and businesses currently give on a regular basis to Francis House. This contributes an average of £87,000 (including Gift Aid from UK taxpayers) every year.

Among them is Howells Railway Products Ltd who have been donating to Francis House for more than a quarter of a century.

Established in 1947, Howells is a third generation manufacturer of railway signalling products with clients across the globe. The business employs 42 people based out of an impressive Art Deco building in Sharston, Wythenshawe.

The relationship with Francis House began as the result of a talk by Father Thomas Mulheran about the need for a children's hospice in Manchester. Managing Director, Mike Howells, was so moved that he pledged to support the hospice with donations long into the future.

In addition to raising funds through raffle prizes at the work Christmas party, the company set up a regular monthly donation of £500 that continues to this day.

Mike's daughter Rebecca Howells and son David Howells are Directors of the company, together with Jennifer Dudley who joined the firm aged 18.

In recognition of Howells outstanding support, Mike's daughter Rebecca and Jennifer Dudley were presented with a special award on his behalf.

Regular donations made year on year help the charity to save time and money and have a sustained long-term impact on the lives of the children and families that they support.

The total yearly running cost of Francis House is £4.8 million and out of every £1 spent 89p goes towards charitable work.

Francis House offers care for children and young adults who have a life-limiting or life-threatening condition and provides essential support for their families. Services include respite care, homecare, day care, sibling support, parental support, end of life care, emotional and bereavement support. Francis House has no upper-age limit and once accepted continues to care for young adults into their twenties (even thirties).

With inflation and rising costs, charities like Francis House need help to pay for core running costs and a regular stream of income can help with staff and building costs.

