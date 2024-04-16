Black Bird Biotech Announces New CEO; Provides Commentary On Refreshed Path

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disruptive Biotech Firm Appoints Public Markets Veteran Nelson Grist as its Chief Executive Officer and Future Member of its Board of Directors

ARGYLE, TX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), a biotech, health, and wellness firm focused on disruptive technologies and innovations, today announced that it has appointed public markets veteran Nelson Grist as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and future Member of its Board of Directors. With over 15 years of experience in executive positions at publicly traded companies focused on emerging technologies in a variety of industries, Grist seeks to expand the Company's strategic growth plan beyond its current agricultural offerings into burgeoning verticals such as innovative wellness and healthcare solutions through both organic growth and M&A activities. Grist provided the following commentary on his appointment:

“I am honored to take on this leadership role within Black Bird and truly appreciate the unanimous vote of confidence displayed by the board and previous executive team as I look to take this company to the next level. Having spent months looking at the Company and its value proposition, I not only see strong potential for realignment in the growth strategy of the agricultural products such as MiteXstreamTM , I bring with me decades of experience in the alternative and non-traditional healthcare industry that is experiencing significant growth in recent years. I am a personal believer in such emerging health and wellness solutions and have founded private businesses that are thriving in practice areas such as regenerative health, custom IV treatments, and rapid diagnostics. These are all areas where I see major opportunity for Black Bird to position itself as a global leader in disruptive innovations and technologies across the spectrum of health, wellness, and earth-friendly solutions.

“My first initiative in my new role is to leverage my extensive network and experience in CPG and brand development to expand the footprint of Black Bird's flagship product MiteXstreamTM . I believe this product is not only of the highest quality, but it aligns with the goals of 21st century agricultural players. While it may have been a bit ahead of its time, the time is now to press the gas on a product with such potential.

“My second goal, which I plan to work on in parallel with my focus on the existing product line, will be to review and move forward with some of the many M&A and strategic partnership opportunities I have been working on since the onset of my conversations with the board about this role. I've had countless conversations with seemly fantastic companies and brands who are limited merely by capital constraints, forcing them to act as distressed assets. Deals such as these provide a great growth opportunity for Black Bird, given our prevalence in the space and access to financial tools unavailable to others. If done correctly, deals like these will not only propel this company forward and stabilize its footing, but provide a launch pad to unlock shareholder value for the many who have been with Black Bird for years, and those who are interested in being a part of our growth moving forward.

“While all of this will take some time to render results, I plan to work fast and am steadfast in my belief in the opportunity before us. It is why I accepted this role. That said, I further understand that there is a depth of legacy to Black Bird that I am only scratching the surface of. Many of our long-term investors and followers will be very interested in the progress we are making and the steps we will take to rebuild this organization, rightly so. My commitment to those current shareholders, and future ones, is that I will work to be as transparent as possible moving forward. I plan to make public announcements of our progress whenever possible, host firesides and webinars with the investment community in order to address their questions and put this company on a path towards becoming a fully reporting entity, to increase the opportunity of investment beyond its current structure. While I am still working to gather together all of the existing digital and communications assets of Black Bird, as an illustration to this commitment, we have set up an investor email address where we encourage existing and new shareholders to reach out as myself and my team begin building our relationship. We anticipate a large influx of communications, so we ask that you bear with us in the timing of responses but will adhere to our goal of communicating with each of you as we work together towards our mutual goal of success. Additionally, I plan on scheduling an investor webinar in the coming weeks where I will outline my strategic vision moving forward and address questions from our shareholders.

“I could not feel more positive and excited for the future of Black Bird. Our opportunity to change the world has never been greater and I look forward to working as hard as I can to solidify that future for all of us.”

Respectfully and enthusiastically,

Nelson Grist

Nelson Grist Background

Mr. Grist has over 15 years' experience serving in a Chief Executive Officer role at multiple publicly-traded companies focused on the health and wellness sector. Beyond his leadership roles in capital markets, Mr. Grist has extensive experience as a global CPG (customer packaged goods) and direct selling industry executive with progressive international leadership and general management experience across North America, Latin America, and Europe. He is a proven transformational leader, strategic thinker, and change agent, with a track record of creating shareholder value through profitable growth, brand development, performance improvement and team building. Mr. Grist's experience also extends into the areas of P&L management, organizational design, consumer marketing, commercial capability enhancement, supply chain, talent development, and bringing cross-functional work groups together with a common goal to produce outstanding results.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech seeks to capitalize on the emergence of disruptive and innovative technologies in the areas of health, wellness, and earth-friendly solutions. Under the leadership of recently appointed CEO Nelson Grist, the Company seeks to expand its legacy businesses while working to identify other strategic opportunities, through either partnership or M& activities, which adhere to the Company's mission and seek to build value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This current press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

