Xenon Pharmaceuticals Showcases XEN1101 At The American Academy Of Neurology 2024 Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced two oral presentations highlighting XEN1101 clinical data at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting in Denver, CO.

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We are excited that our abstracts focused on XEN1101, including interim data from the ongoing X-TOLE open-label extension study and an overview of the impact of disease severity on responder rates in the X-TOLE Phase 2b study, were selected as oral presentations at this year's annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology. We are grateful to our epilepsy key opinion leaders Dr. Jacqueline French and Dr. Roger Porter for presenting the XEN1101 data. This is an important opportunity for us to connect with leading neurologists to highlight our late-stage clinical work in both epilepsy and major depressive disorder.”

Xenon's Oral Presentations at AAN

Oral Presentation #005 (French et al.)“Interim, Long-term, Safety and Efficacy of XEN1101, a Potent, Selective Potassium Channel Opener: Update from an Ongoing Open-label Extension of a Phase 2b Study (X-TOLE) in Adults with Focal Epilepsy.”

Session 19: Epilepsy Clinical Trials and Long-term Studies

Oral Presentation #004 (Porter et al.)“The Impact of Disease Severity on Responder Rates in a Phase 2b Study of XEN1101, a Potent, Selective Potassium Channel Opener, in Adults With Focal Epilepsy (X-TOLE).”

Session 19: Epilepsy Clinical Trials and Long-term Studies

Xenon is also hosting Booth #1797 in the AAN Exhibit Hall, which runs until Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 4:00 pm MT.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. For more information, please visit .

