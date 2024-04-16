Global Liver Cancer Drug Market Size To Worth USD 7.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.90%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Liver Cancer Drug Market Size was Valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Liver Cancer Drug Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 7.6 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Exelixis, Inc., Merck KGaA, AbbVie, Amgen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG., and other key companies.

New York, United States , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liver Cancer Drug Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.90% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

The drug used to treat liver cancer is referred to as the liver cancer drug. Many approaches, such as immunotherapies, traditional chemotherapy, and personalized treatments, have been researched. Serafenib is a well-known medication in this field that can be used to treat advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most frequent kind of liver cancer. Because it is a multi-kinase inhibitor, sorafenib stops the action of the enzymes that cause tumor development and angiogenesis. The rising incidence of liver cancer is one of the numerous forces driving the global market for liver cancer drugs. According to estimates made by the American Cancer Society, 41,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with primary liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer in 2023, affecting 27,980 men and 13,230 women.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Liver Cancer Drug Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hepatoblastoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Cholangio Carcinoma, & Other), By Drug Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The hepatocellular carcinoma segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global liver cancer drug market during the forecast period .

On basis of the type, the global liver cancer drug market is divided into hepatoblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, cholangio carcinoma, and other. Among these, the hepatocellular carcinoma segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global liver cancer drug market during the forecast period. Because the most effective medicine for high liver cancer incidence is available to patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. According to estimates from the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), there are around six new instances of HCC found in the general population for every 100,000 people in the United States.

The targeted therapy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global liver cancer drug market during the estimated timeframe.

Based on the drug class, the global liver cancer drug market is divided into targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and others. Among these, the targeted therapy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global liver cancer drug market during the estimated timeframe. Research indicates that targeted therapies are more effective than traditional chemotherapy for the treatment of liver cancer. Studies have shown that when targeted therapy is administered, people with this illness typically survive longer.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global liver cancer drug market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global liver cancer drug market over the predicted timeframe. Due to factors such growing awareness of liver cancer, the availability of insurance for drugs used to treat the condition, and active research and development programs, it is anticipated that the region will continue to hold its position as a leader during the projected period.

Throughout the projected period, Europe is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. Increased funding for the creation of pharmaceuticals is thought to be the reason behind the pharmaceutical industry's growth in Europe. The market is expanding owing in part to targeted pharmaceutical therapeutic products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Liver Cancer Drug Market include, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Exelixis, Inc., Merck KGaA, AbbVie, Amgen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG., and others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In January 2022, in light of the findings of its second confirmatory research, Merck was given conditional authorization to market Keytruda, a medicine used to treat liver cancer.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Liver Cancer Drug Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Liver Cancer Drug Market, By Type



Hepatoblastoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Cholangio Carcinoma Others

Global Liver Cancer Drug Market, By Drug Class



Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy Others

Global Liver Cancer Drug Market, By Region



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Specimen Retrieval Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Bag Size (5 mm, and 10 mm), By Product Type (Detachable, and Non-detachable), By Application (Gynecology, and Urology), By End-user (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Surrogacy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gestational, and Traditional Surrogacy), By Technology (Intrauterine insemination (IUI), In-vitro fertilization (IVF)), By Age Group (Below 35 years, 35-37 years, 38-39 years, 40-42 years, 43-44 years, and Over 44 years), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Laboratory Glassware Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pipettes, Storage Containers, Flasks, Petri Dishes, and Others), By End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Food and Beverage Industry, and Others), Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, and E-commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market Size, Share, And Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Branded, Generic), By Drug Type (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Antitumor Antibiotics, Plant Alkaloids), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter