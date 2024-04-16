In Vitro Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Reach $119.4 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Vitro Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $85.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $119.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors such as increasing geriatric population and subsequent rise in chronic & infectious diseases, gradual shift from centralized testing to point-of-care testing, and rising adoption of automated analyzers are driving the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market globally. Download an Illustrative overview: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Scope:

IVD tests are non-invasive diagnostic procedures used to evaluate various stages and diagnose, screen, and detect for diseases. These tests are carried out on biological samples in a controlled setting. IVD is a vast area that includes anything from complex technologies used in clinical laboratories to simple, patient-friendly quick testing kits.

With the growing awareness regarding the advantage of personalized medicine, the need for in vitro diagnostic testing is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The move towards prevention, coupled with the advancements in IVD technologies, allows healthcare providers to proactively identify potential health risks in individuals before the onset of symptoms. Early detection & intervention strategies, facilitated by sophisticated diagnostic tools, can contribute to effective disease management and improved patient outcomes.

The in vitro diagnostics market is segmented based on product & service into reagents & kits, instruments, and data management software and services. The reagents & kits segment account for the largest share in the IVD market. The large share of the reagents & kits segment can be attributed to their wide-spread use across all forms of tests (both lab based as well as rapid test kits).

Based on technology, the IVD market is segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, urinalysis, and chromatography & mass spectrometry. The immunoassays segment account for the largest share of the IVD market. Since immunoassays are very specific and economical when it comes to identifying molecules that other methods are unable to detect, they are often used in in vitro diagnostics.

Based on specimen, the IVD market is segmented into blood, serum, and plasma, urine, saliva, and other specimens. The blood, serum, and plasma segment accounted for the largest share in the IVD market in 2023. The significant share of the segment can be attributed to the growing number of blood donations.

Based on test type, the IVD market has been segmented into laboratory tests and PoC tests. In 2023, the laboratory tests segment accounted for a larger share of the IVD market. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing need for automation. Also, laboratory tests generally have higher sensitivity and specificity compared to PoC tests which is inducing growth of this segment.

Based on application, the in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, endocrinology, cardiology, blood screening, genetic testing, autoimmune diseases, allergy diagnostics, drug monitoring & testing , bone & mineral disorders, coagulation testing, blood group typing, and other applications. The infectious diaseases segment is accounted for the larger share in the IVD market in 2023. The growing need for efficient diagnostic tools for infectious diseases and their increasing prevalence are the main reasons for this segment's expansion.

Based on end user, the IVD market is segmented into hospital & clinics, clinical laboratories, blood banks, home care settings, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutes, and other end users. Hospital & clinics segment account for the largest share of the IVD market. Hospital laboratories are adopting and using in vitro diagnostic tests more frequently as a result of an increase in hospitalizations for infectious diseases which is propelling the market expansion.

The global in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into six major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the rising demand for better healthcare services, increasing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure of emerging markets, and the growing investments toward R&D focusing on early disease detection and cure.

